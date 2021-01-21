Newly elected El Paso GOP Chairman abruptly resigns

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The chair of the El Paso Republican Party abruptly resigned Wednesday night, less than a year after being elected to the post.

Rick Seeberger sent a notice of resignation Wednesday, effective Jan. 28, 2021.

“When I decided to run for County Chair, it was my hope that CEC members would yield to the will of the El Pasoan Republican voters who overwhelmingly voted for change in the Party. However, it has become crystal clear now that most of the CEC members simply want to operate the Party in the same old manner,” the statement read.

Seeberger, who previously ran for Congress against Veronica Escobar in 2018, easily defeated longtime GOP chairman Adolpho R. Telles by a 62-to-38 percent margin in March 2020.

The GOP’s County Executive Committee (CEC) has had concerns as to how the party was moving forward under Seeberger’s leadership, Telles told KTSM 9 News on Thursday morning. He said Seeberger was bound by guidelines to follow the policies directed by the CEC and the two entities were not seeing eye-to-eye on how the party should move forward.

The Party’s CEC will call a meeting in the 20 days following Seeberger’s resignation to elect a new chair. The Texas Republican Party will appoint someone in the local party to call the meeting where a new person will be selected.

“I am prepared to actively support whoever wins that position,” Telles said.