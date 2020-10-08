New York fugitive captured in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man wanted in New York state was captured on Tuesday in El Paso.

Investigators with the multi-agency Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested 35-year-old Samad Keller, who was wanted out of Broome County, N.Y., for a felony assault warrant stemming from a 2015 shooting.

The Task Force received information that Keller, who police described as armed and dangerous, was believed to be in the El Paso area.

Members of the El Paso Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force located Keller Tuesday afternoon at the 5400 block of Viceroy Dr., in Northeast El Paso.

Keller was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a fugitive from justice warrant. He is awaiting extradition to New York.