New Year’s could cause spike in COVID-19 cases

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The new year will start during a pandemic.

2021 will officially be here in a few days and, with it, plans for travel. Large gatherings are also expected to cause a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to health officials.

Dr. Jagdish Khubchandani, a public health professor at New Mexico State University, said the travel advisory for the holidays is problematic. He said the advisories are issued too late and are inconsistent across the country.

More cases and deaths, as well as overcrowded hospitals, can be expected at the beginning of January, as per an established pattern that usually happens after holidays, he said.

“We’ve always been reactive,” Khubchandani said. “Oh, next week is Christmas, let’s issue a warning. No, you have to think a month in advance. Look at the moving averages, number of people dying, and then based on these predictions, issue your guidance.”

Khubchandani suggested instead of different restrictions from neighboring states like Texas and New Mexico, federal level regulations would work best.

He also said the messy situation is created by weak public health ordinances regarding masks and predicts the same issue about the vaccine.

If people still plan on traveling, Khubchandani advised getting tested prior to their trip, but more important, to consider if your travel is essential or could be postponed.

Latest Headlines