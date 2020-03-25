New website aims at helping El Paso community learn about resources available to them amid COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Paso del Norte Health Foundation has launched a new website for parents, veterans, small business owners, and employees to learn more about what resources are available to them amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizations across El Paso are encouraged to submit information about what resources they have available.

“The Paso del Norte Health Foundation’s vision is to ensure that the people of our region have the knowledge, resources, support, and environment to live happy, healthy and productive lives,” said Tracy J. Yellen, CEO of the Paso del Norte Health Foundation. “We encourage our community to use this site not only to get information but to share information with others.”

Officials said organizations can submit the information by heading to the website, EPcovid19.org.

Once on the site, organizations can click on the “Submit Community Resources” button in the upper right corner to make their submission.

“While the local health response to the COVID-19 pandemic is being led by the City of El Paso Department of Public Health in partnership with the Office of Emergency Management, the Paso del Norte Health Foundation created the El Paso COVID-19 Information Hub to serve as a community center of local resources which can help you and your family navigate this new normal, including information for parents, veterans, employers, employees, and others,” Yellen said.

Officials said that non-profit organizations in the region can also share their needs for in-kind donations. Information will be updated on the site once the moderators have approved it.