New website acts as free directory for restaurant businesses in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There’s a new website that people in El Paso can visit that shows which local restaurants, bars, and other eateries are still open throughout the city.

It was put together by a man named Seth Fannin. He said he developed the website as a resource for El Pasoans and local businesses.

The website works as a free directory where El Paso business owners can upload information such as phone numbers, addresses, and hours of operation to let the community know they’re still open for business amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Businesses are divided up into different categories. For example, there’s a dessert category, food truck category, a brewery category, a restaurant category, and so on.

People can also click on the locations tab at the top of the page to find out which business is closer to them.

The website is still in its early stages, but the owner of the site hopes to include more restaurants and other local businesses in the future.

You can check out the website by clicking here.