New virus cases in Doña Ana County dip to single-digits

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Just 98 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the entire state of New Mexico Sunday, just four of which were in Doña Ana County.

The low number of positive COVID-19 tests continues a trend in New Mexico, as they eye reopening additional businesses and schools.

To date, there are 24,496 COVID-19 cases statewide, of those, 11,539 are considered recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. In Doña Ana County, there are 2,716 total virus cases reported to-date.

New Mexico reported two deaths Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities in the state to 745. There are just 64 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.