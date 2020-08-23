New virus cases in Doña Ana County dip to single-digits

Local

by: KTSM Report

Posted: / Updated:

DONA ANA Co., NM (KTSM) — Just 98 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the entire state of New Mexico Sunday, just four of which were in Doña Ana County.

The low number of positive COVID-19 tests continues a trend in New Mexico, as they eye reopening additional businesses and schools.

To date, there are 24,496 COVID-19 cases statewide, of those, 11,539 are considered recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health. In Doña Ana County, there are 2,716 total virus cases reported to-date.

New Mexico reported two deaths Sunday, bringing the number of fatalities in the state to 745. There are just 64 people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19

Gov. Abbott declares state of disaster for 23 Texas counties as Hurricane Marco nears Gulf Coast

STATE OF TEXAS 8-23 part 1

STATE OF TEXAS 8-23 part 2

STATE OF TEXAS 8-23 part 3

State of Texas - Jo Jorgensen Interview

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link