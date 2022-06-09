EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks & Recreation Department has recently installed two new shade structures at the El Paso County Sportspark facility located in East El Paso.

The new shade structures were installed just in time for the start of the Summer League games.

The Sportspark is located at 1780 North Zaragoza and is home to youth sports leagues of all ages in baseball, softball and t-ball.

The 10-field lighted complex is open year-round hosting leagues every season. The custom shade structures measure at 25ft. by 34ft. each and are located on the eastside of the park near field numbers 5 and 6.

They will include amenities like tables and benches for families to sit and enjoy as they watch their favorite players and teams.

For more about the Sportspark, click here.

