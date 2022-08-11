EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Fyzical Therapy and Hand Center” is now reaching a new demographic of people in the borderland that focuses not just on the physical but overall health and wellness.

Far east El Paso is a growing population that is bringing in all kinds of commercial businesses, new neighborhoods for families, as well as restaurants and grocery stores.



However, there is still a need for an important part of a family’s life according to county commissioner Iliana Holguin.



“There is a need for everything in far east El Paso just because of the tremendous amount of growth that were seeing so there’s definitely more need for medical facilities as more and more families move to that area.”



That led to the idea of Fyzical Therapy opening another location in the Eastlake area since there are not a lot of areas that offer the services they provide.



“Well the demographic of Horizon is a little different than the rest of our community. It’s a younger demographic and we feel like this sort of offering were we can bring personalized medical based fitness to individuals is really important.”- Luis Zuniga, president of Fyzical wellness.



While there are facilities where a person is prescribed care, Zuniga says Fyzical wellness offers care for those who are interested in bettering themselves.



“We can help them create a strength and mobility in movement and improve their lifestyle overall and their ability to do things on an everyday basis a logical extension of a physical therapy program we’ve just kind of taken it to the next step.”

