EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New local partnership to support and develop non-traditional educational opportunities for El Paso students.

CREEED and VELA Education Fund announced Monday 15 grant recipients who will receive a total of $127,500 to support nontraditional education programs that serve El Paso families.

The Micro grants of up to $10,000 each are being awarded to everyday entrepreneurs such as students, parents, educators, and community leaders who are leading innovative approaches to teaching and learning, such as micro schools, homeschool support groups, and other nontraditional education applications.

These nontraditional models are offering innovative approaches to teaching and learning that are proving increasingly popular with families in El Paso.

“Families across El Paso and across the country are hungry for education programs that reflect their values, that are hands-on, engaging, and dynamic,” said Meredith Olson, VELA’s president.

This initial round of awards means just under half of the $250,000 opportunity remains for other El Paso-area programs.

Grant applications are accepted through October. Interested applicants can sign up here to receive updates directly from VELA.

