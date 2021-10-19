New Mural at Guillen Track honors 1952 Olympian from Bowie High

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The legacy of Javier Montez, a Korean War veteran and Bowie High School

alum who was among the first El Pasoans to represent the United States at the Olympic Games, has been memorialized with the unveiling of a mural at the field that bears his name.

Montez, a 1948 graduate of Bowie High School, grew up in the historic Segundo Barrio, ran track for Bowie and was named to the El Paso Times All Star-Team that year.

According to EPISD, he won the mile run Texas state championship with a record-setting time and was eventually recruited to run for Texas Western College, now the University of Texas at El Paso.

While at Texas Western he set Border Conference and Texas Relays records in the mile run. His

performance at the 1952 Olympic trials earned him a spot on the U.S. Olympic team for the Helsinki

Games, where he ran the 1500-meter race.

After serving in the Korean War and earning the rank of first lieutenant, Montez earned an electric

engineering degree from Texas Western and a master’s of science from New Mexico State

University.

The unveiling of the Javier Montez Mural by renowned El Paso artist Jesus “Cimi” Alvarado took place Tuesday morning October 19, at the track field of Guillen Middle School in South Central El Paso.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.