New Mexico woman with mask exemption denied access, expects people to travel to El Paso

LA MESA, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico has some of the strictest COVID-19 rules in effect, making Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that its mask mandate expires Wednesday a welcome thing for some New Mexicans who plan to bring their dollars to Texas soon.

A woman who lives in La Mesa, N.M., about a 30-minute drive to El Paso, said she has encountered numerous issues with New Mexico’s mask mandate, even though she has a medical mask exemption.

Marci Braddock tells KTSM 9 News that she has a doctor’s note that she carries with her everywhere she goes explaining that she cannot wear a facemask, but has still had trouble shopping.

Braddock’s mask exemption letter

“Difficulties in grocery stores, retail settings, garden stores and that has been frustrating,” said Braddock, adding that being turned away from stores doesn’t bother her as much as not being able to get some medical care.

“I needed to get my eyes checked. One doctor refused to honor my medical exemption. Another one, I did get seen, but I learned that I needed cataract surgery and, unfortunately, the surgeon is blocking at providing the surgery to me because of my mask exemption.”

Braddock told KTSM she believes that with Gov. Greg Abbott lifting the mask mandate in Texas starting March 10, that more New Mexicans will travel to El Paso since New Mexico still has a mask mandate in place.

“I think El Paso will benefit from Gov. Abbott’s actions, and Las Cruces will suffer as will the rest of New Mexico,” said Braddock.

El Pasoan Douglas Daniels says he understands why New Mexicans may want to travel to El Paso.

“I don’t blame them a bit because everybody appreciates freedom,” said Daniels. “Were all grown up’s we can make our own decisions.”

While New Mexico resident Mike Duran says he will not be traveling to El Paso and thinks the mask mandate shouldn’t be lifted in Texas.

“That’s probably going to happen and if they are going to come across I suggest that they mask up and stay protected, if not for themselves, for other people.”

An El Paso small business owner says she would be happy to get more business whether or not people wear a mask.

“I have seen a direct impact on the mask mandate and how it really has hurt our business. So I think people feeling more comfortable and maybe not having to wear the masks and if we are going to get some folks in from New Mexico to shop as long as they’re shopping locally I think that’s actually going to help our businesses,” said Kristin Drake an El Paso small business owner.

KTSM 9 News asked El Paso City officials about people traveling from New Mexico as the mask mandate is lifted.

“We’re asking our entire community to continue wearing a mask, and practice social distancing,” said El Paso Fire Chief Mario D’Agostino. “While we’re opening we want to ensure that we’re taking care of ourselves so we ask the public no matter who it is or where you’re from to continue wearing a mask.”

On Wednesday, the mayor of El Paso and county judge held a press conference to address Abbott allowing all Texas businesses to reopen at 100-percent capacity and lifting the mask mandate.

Both Mayor Oscar Lesser and Judge Ricardo Samaniego asked the community of El Paso to still wear masks, but explained that it is up to individual businesses whether or not they want to require masks.

Leeser and Samaniego added that all City and County facilities will still require face masks.