New Mexico to unveil more details on stance over COVID-19 booster shots for immunocompromised

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health says it will soon unveil more details on its stance to administer booster COVID-19 vaccination shots to the immunocompromised.

Earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention acknowledged the potential to allow for a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for individuals with immunocompromised conditions. The FDA has since approved the shot and CDC committees are reviewing their stance on the issue.

Officials with the New Mexico Department of Health say additional information will be shared next week about the state’s stance.

“(The New Mexico) DOH is looking ahead to the likely possibility that the federal government will approve third shots for some groups of immunocompromised people,” deputy secretary Laura Parajon said. “In the meantime, DOH is continuing to develop plans and operational protocols to ensure that vaccines can be made available as quickly and efficiently as possible.”