New Mexico to lift COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on Thursday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The state of New Mexico will remove the remaining pandemic occupancy restrictions on commercial and day-to-day activities on Thursday. This includes the color-coded-county-by-county system.



The state met Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s goal of 60 percent of eligible residents completing their COVID-19 vaccination series.



“I am incredibly proud of New Mexico,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “We stepped up. We looked out for one another. We sacrificed, and we saved lives. And now we’re all ready for a safe and fun summer. Lord knows New Mexicans have earned it. Please, get your shot if you haven’t already – don’t risk these dangerous new variants that present incredible risk to unvaccinated and even young people. Go to vaccineNM.org and help protect yourself and your family.”



New Mexico Department of Health officials said 62 percent of eligible New Mexicans completed their vaccination series as of Tuesday. Almost 71 percent of eligible New Mexicans have received at least one dose.



Effective July 1, all pandemic-related occupancy restrictions on all forms of commercial activity will be lifted.

Officials said all businesses across the state may once again operate at 100 percent of maximum capacity. In addition, all limitations on mass gatherings are gone. This includes businesses, large events and organizations may operate at 100 percent of maximum capacity, whether indoor or outdoor.



Businesses and local governments may still require additional precaution for residents, employees and/or patrons at their discretion.



Health officials continue to advise New Mexicans who are unvaccinated to seek out their vaccinations at vaccineNM.org immediately.



You can look at the state’s updated COVID-Safe Practices.



The state will continue to follow CDC guidance with respect to face-coverings: Masks will remain required for unvaccinated individuals; regardless of state guidance, businesses, workplaces and tribes may continue to require masks for employees, customers or visitors on the premises, regardless of vaccination status, at their discretion.



