New Mexico to end taxes on medical pot, increase grow limits

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico cannabis regulators says they will stop charging taxes on medical marijuana and begin revising tight limits on pot cultivation come June 29.
That is the first deadline under a new law that legalizes recreational marijuana possession and, eventually, public sales.
Two Cabinet secretaries made the announcement in a letter Wednesday to licensed medical marijuana business that have voiced concerns about a potential run on pot supplies and shortages.
Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted legislation last month that outlines the oversight, licensing and taxation of the recreational cannabis sector and sets an April 1, 2022, deadline for the first nonmedical marijuana sales.