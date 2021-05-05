New Mexico to end taxes on medical pot, increase grow limits

FILE – In this June 11, 2019, file photo, marijuana equipment lines a window at the Minerva medical cannabis dispensary in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is set to sign legislation that will legalize recreational marijuana use and sales in the state. The Democratic governor has scheduled a signing ceremony and a news conference for Monday, April 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee, File)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico cannabis regulators says they will stop charging taxes on medical marijuana and begin revising tight limits on pot cultivation come June 29.

That is the first deadline under a new law that legalizes recreational marijuana possession and, eventually, public sales.

Two Cabinet secretaries made the announcement in a letter Wednesday to licensed medical marijuana business that have voiced concerns about a potential run on pot supplies and shortages.

Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham enacted legislation last month that outlines the oversight, licensing and taxation of the recreational cannabis sector and sets an April 1, 2022, deadline for the first nonmedical marijuana sales.