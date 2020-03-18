New Mexico testing and travel guidelines

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham have released the following information concerning travel and COVID-19 testing.

According to a release, travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for any symptoms.

If anyone develops any respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath or fever, please call 855-600-3453 and press option 2.

In regards to testing, health department officials say it is important that New Mexico maintains sufficient amounts of medical supplies and COVID-19 test kit materials.

Officials remind the public that people who are not presenting any COVID-19 symptoms do not need to be tested. Tests are prioritized for those with symptoms.

According to a release, workplaces should not mandate that employees get tested for COVID-19 unless employees are displaying symptoms.

Officials ask that those who are presenting symptoms not to enter medical facilities without first contacting emergency departments. Going to the hospital or an ER while experiencing symptoms could put others at risk.

As of now, there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and officials say 80% of cases are mild and resolve on their own.

Unless you have serious, emergent symptoms, you should not enter emergency departments.