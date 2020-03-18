1  of  2
Breaking News
Orders issued for all workplaces, daycares, assisted living facilities in El Paso Life-threatening crash reported in East El Paso

New Mexico testing and travel guidelines

Local

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health and Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham have released the following information concerning travel and COVID-19 testing.

According to a release, travelers must self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor themselves for any symptoms.

If anyone develops any respiratory symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath or fever, please call 855-600-3453 and press option 2.

In regards to testing, health department officials say it is important that New Mexico maintains sufficient amounts of medical supplies and COVID-19 test kit materials.

Officials remind the public that people who are not presenting any COVID-19 symptoms do not need to be tested. Tests are prioritized for those with symptoms.

According to a release, workplaces should not mandate that employees get tested for COVID-19 unless employees are displaying symptoms.

Officials ask that those who are presenting symptoms not to enter medical facilities without first contacting emergency departments. Going to the hospital or an ER while experiencing symptoms could put others at risk.

As of now, there is no specific treatment for COVID-19 and officials say 80% of cases are mild and resolve on their own.

Unless you have serious, emergent symptoms, you should not enter emergency departments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

Gov. Abbott hints at new statewide action coming Thursday regarding public gatherings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Abbott hints at new statewide action coming Thursday regarding public gatherings"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Prevention: Are you washing your hands properly?"

Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Migrants on MPP program wait at Juarez shelter"

Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear 3/18"
More Local

Coronavirus Quiz