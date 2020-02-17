New Mexico teacher arrested for Sexual Assault against student

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police arrested a teacher after investigating allegations of criminal sexual contact of a juvenile.

According to police, the call came in on Feb. 13 when the New Mexico State Police were asked to investigate allegations of criminal sexual contact of a juvenile at Valencia High School in Los Lunas, New Mexico.

Through extensive investigation, State Police agents learned the female juvenile victim, was sexually assaulted by a teacher.

The juvenile told police she was in class when Lawrence Larson, 50, touched her between her legs.

The student then says she walked to the weight room, where Larson followed her, took her to the ground and inappropriately touched her.

According to a release, the student was able to fight off Larson and escape.

Larson was arrested on Feb. 14 and is charged with Criminal Sexual Contact of a Minor 3rd Degree Felony and False Imprisonment 4th Degree Felony.

Larson was booked into the Valencia County Adult Detention Center on a no-bond hold. The name of the juvenile will not be released by State Police due to her age. This case is still under investigation with no additional information available, police said.