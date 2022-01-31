LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State University announced it is suspending food and beverage sales and consumption during indoor sporting events on Monday, citing inconsistent fan compliance with the state’s indoor mask mandate, for the change.

NMSU Chancellor Dan Arvizu announced Monday that all food and beverage sales during indoor sporting events at NMSU will be discontinued until New Mexico’s mask mandate is lifted statewide.

The move comes after over 12,000 fans packed into the Pan American Center for Saturday’s 71-61 NMSU men’s basketball win over Grand Canyon. KTSM has video of multiple fans, particularly in the student section, not adhering to the mask mandate

“Unfortunately, we are seeing less and less compliance with our state’s indoor mask mandate during our home games, and fan behavior at Saturday’s game was cause for grave concern for us and among our public health experts,” Arvizu said in a memo to the campus community on Monday. “As a result, we will no longer allow food or drinks to be sold or consumed during indoor sports events until the mask mandate is lifted.”

The ban also applies to the outdoor beer garden and the Barbara Hubbard Room at the Pan Am Center. As always, outdoor food and beverages are not allowed.

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported on Monday that water would still be available for fans, but only in designated areas, likely outdoors.

Arvizu said mask-wearing would be enforced by staff and law enforcement at the sports venues and those not willing to comply will be asked to leave the event.

It was not immediately clear if NMSU would be increasing its security and law enforcement presence at games moving forward.

Arvizu said other restrictions would come if fans continued to violate the mandate, including the possibility of restricting fan access at the Pan American Center if the mask mandate is not followed to the university’s standards at this weekend’s basketball games. That would mean no fans at NMSU’s home games if the school chose that path.

“We will closely monitor compliance during the home games taking place later this week,” Arvizu said in the memo. “If mask-wearing continues to be an issue during the next two basketball games for our men’s and women’s teams, we will have no choice but to restrict fan access to indoor athletics events until the New Mexico mask mandate is lifted.”

NM State Athletic Director Mario Moccia said he still wants to see Aggie fans in the stands through the remainder of the season.



“Aggie fans are a big part of our home court success with the energy and excitement that they provide,” Moccia said. “I hope our fans will show up in force, mask up, and support our student-athletes.”

NMSU follows in the footsteps of other universities around the nation in halting the sale and consumption of food and beverages, including college basketball powerhouse Duke University. Las Cruces Public Schools made a similar decision earlier this month.

The school has not, as of now, elected to go the same direction as the University of New Mexico and require proof of vaccination or a negative test within 72 hours of attending basketball games at The Pit in Albuquerque.

New Mexico State’s men’s basketball team will play two home games at the Pan American Center on Thursday, Feb. 3, and Saturday, Feb. 5, vs. Cal Baptist and Seattle, respectively.