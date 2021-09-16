New Mexico State Police say body found near Interstate 10

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police say the agency is investigating the discovery of a deceased body near Interstate 10.

Authorities say the body was found near I-10 and exit 127, just West of Las Cruces around 4 p.m. on Thursday. Police say information is still limited but an investigation has been initiated.

Anyone with information is urged to call state police at (575) 382-2511.

