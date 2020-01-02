New Mexico State Police issue Silver Alert for Sunland Park woman

SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State Police and the Sunland Park Police Department are looking for a woman who went missing on New Year’s Eve, who might be in danger.

Margarita Paz, 50, was last seen at 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 walking on McNutt Road.

She is 5-2, weighing about 110 pounds with brown hair that is dyed blonde and brown eyes. Police said she was wearing a purple shirt, purple jacket and black pants.

“Margarita Paz is missing and believed to be in danger if not located,” a State Police news release said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 575-589-6600.