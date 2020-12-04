New Mexico state parks to re-open for day use only to residents

This March 20, 2013 image shows Elephant Butte Lake State Park, the largest and most popular of New Mexico’s state parks. Rangers are expecting about 60,000 visitors during the Fourth of July holiday weekend as parks officials work to boost visitor numbers and revenues at New Mexico’s 35 parks this summer. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Parks re-opened on Thursday for day use, only for New Mexico residents.

The state park division announced the re-opening of 32 State Parks for day-use starting Thursday, with camping and overnight use closed through the end of the month.

All camping reservations will be canceled and refunded through Dec. 31.

El Vado Lake, Morphy Lake and Manzano State Parks remain closed due to seasonal closures.

Guidelines continue to be in place for visitors, including New Mexico residents entering State Parks must show either a valid New Mexico license plate, a New Mexico driver’s license or ID card, a New Mexico vehicle registration, a federal document attesting to residency or a military ID to be admitted to a State Park.

Additional guidance to take into consideration is the mandatory wearing of masks when in public settings, except when eating, drinking or swimming or unless a health care provider instructs otherwise. Violators could face citations of up to $100 for not complying. Officials remind the public to pack out all trash.

Playgrounds remain closed, but trails will be open, and groups must be five people or less and maintain social distance. Some water access is limited due to seasonal conditions.

The State Park Division asks visitors to use exact change when paying fees or to purchase a day-use pass online. Also, there will be limited concession operations.

Visitors should check for details on specific park hours of operation and additional information before visiting. Check the State Parks website at http://www.emnrd.state.nm.us/SPD/ and know before you go.

