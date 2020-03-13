New Mexico State Parks suspend overnight camping

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Due to New Mexico state banning public gatherings in response to Coronavirus, the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) is closing all New Mexico State Parks to overnight camping effective Friday, March 13.

According to a release, scheduled events during this time have also been canceled or postponed in the interest of public safety.

All 35 State Parks will remain open for day use. The overnight camping ban will expire on April 9 unless extended, the release said.

Visitors with overnight camping reservations will be issued a full refund. For details on specific park events and additional information visit the State Parks website.

“Ensuring safety is one of the core tenants of the State Parks mission and EMNRD feels it is in the best interest of the public to suspend overnight camping – when park visitors are closest to one another in the campground – to minimize close contact between park visitors,” said EMNRD Cabinet Secretary Sarah Cottrell Propst.

