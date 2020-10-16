New Mexico state parks remain open to residents only

Birds fly through Mesilla Valley Bosque Park, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2008, along the west bank of the Rio Grande in Mesilla, N.M., which is currently undergoing major reconstruction as work crews build a new visitors center for the public. (AP Photo/Las Cruces Sun-News, Shari Vialpando)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Were you planning on a natural getaway in New Mexico soon?

You’ll have to reschedule those plans, as New Mexico’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department’s (EMNRD) State Parks Division announced changes to its operations, in accordance with recent health orders because of COVID-19 spikes.

Part of those changes mean that New Mexico state parks will remain open; however, only to New Mexico residents.

Reservations from out-of-state visitors will be cancelled and refunded through November 13.

Camping will be available by online reservation only and a valid New Mexico license plate will be required to complete the transaction. Group size is also reduced from 10 to 5.

Annual camping permits purchased after March 1, 2019, will be extended for the period of validity equaling the period that the holder of the permit was not able to use their annual camping permit.

Before heading out to any state park, check for details on specific park hours of operation and additional information. All current park information can be found on park webpages and on the FAQ page at www.nmparks.com.

Latest Headlines