New Mexico state officials provide COVID-19 update

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico Department of Health Secretary Dr. Tracie Collins and Human Services Department Secretary Dr. David Scrase provided a COVID-19 webinar update Wednesday. During the webinar, they talked about the state’s recently updated county map.

Fourteen counties are in the Turquoise Level and three are in the Green Level. The counties in Turquoise Level include Cibola, Curry, De Baca, Lea, Los Alamos, McKinley, Mora, Quay, Roosevelt, San Miguel, Santa Fe, Taos, Torrance, and Union.

The state’s top doctors also talked about a new gating criteria that is coming soon to help counties avoid moving back and forth between tiers. Dr. Scrase also said the next map update will be a new red-to-turquoise reopening system.

The New Mexico Department of Health announced this week that those who are registered online and are 40 and older can now schedule their own COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Event codes for New Mexicans 40 and older no longer need event codes however, they are required for younger populations.

Additionally, schools have held vaccine clinics specifically for students and their families. Albuquerque Public Schools says the state recently changed registration allowing parents to no longer accompany their students ages 16 and 17. Parents can now fill out a consent form to allow for vaccinations.

Last week, Dr. Collins appeared before a Senate subcommittee to discuss how New Mexico has vaccinated so many people and how it’s working to get even more residents vaccinated.