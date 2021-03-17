New Mexico seeks end to police immunity from prosecution

State Rep. Georgene Louis, of Bernalillo County, appears via video to legislators and staff at the state House on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Louis presented a bill that would strip qualified immunity for most officials. The bill has grown out of recommendations from a bipartisan civil rights commission created after the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A bill that would end police immunity from prosecution in New Mexico to allow civil right lawsuits in state court cleared its last major hurdle with Senate approval, as Democratic legislators responded to concerns about police brutality and accountability.

The state Senate on Wednesday endorsed the bill 26-15. The proposal would apply to violations of state civil rights guarantees ranging from racial discrimination to illegal search and seizure and freedom of speech violations.

County sheriffs, police associations and insurance authorities for local governments assembled a united front against the initiative.

The U.S. Justice Department has intervened in Albuquerque to resolve concerns about excessive force by police.