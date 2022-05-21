EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A roofing company based out of Las Cruces wants to make sure that if a roofing company in El Paso crosses the border into New Mexico, they do so with the correct licensing.

In the state of New Mexico by law you must be a licensed contractor in the state if you wish to work on roofs in the neighborhood. the co-owner of Roof Right LLC, Shane Meeks, says that he has known about El Paso companies crossing over and working on homes despite the rule



“Some contractors that are from outside of New Mexico such as El Paso have come here and tried to contract with the homeowners to do the roof the only problem with that is that they’re not licensed in New Mexico or insured.”



Meeks says some homeowners he has spoken with are actually unaware of this law which could possibly cost them in the future.



“If a homeowner contracts with a company that doesn’t have a New Mexico contractor’s license and the work being performed here is seen by one of the building inspectors here in the city of Santa Theresa or Sunland Park then they actually remove the workers from here after the homeowner has already made a payment to the contractor and who knows if that money would come back to the contractor.”



Meeks says the purpose of informing homeowners about this rule is so that they know the risk of working with an El Paso roofer and who is actually allowed to work on their homes.



“Making sure that all the homeowners are informed from what they see here on the news and from signs that are posted here at both interested to the neighborhood that New Mexico contractors are the only ones that can perform work here.”

