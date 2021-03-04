New Mexico reports over 200 new cases of COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Health Department says there 259 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Bernalillo and Doña Ana Counties reported the most number of new cases in the state. They include the cities of Albuquerque and Las Cruces. Doña Ana County reported 38 new cases and Bernalillo reported 80 cases.

State officials say 16 people succumbed to the illness and one was a woman in her 80s in Doña Ana County. The state has lost 3,769 individuals due to complications from the virus.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe says there are four active cases and one person is hospitalized with symptoms of the novel coronavirus.

As of Thursday, there are 177 individuals hospitalized with the virus in New Mexico. And, there are 151,708 people who have recovered from the virus, according to the health department.

