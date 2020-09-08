EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health reported no additional COVID-19-related deaths statewide.

That makes it the first time since June that no additional deaths were reported statewide. The total number of virus-related deaths stands at 807.

The Health Department reported 44 additional cases, with three of those from Doña Ana County.

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates — one in Colfax County and one in Doña Ana County — and five cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Cibola County, two in Doña Ana County, one in McKinley County). These have now been corrected.

Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 26,181 COVID-19 cases. In Doña Ana County, the total number of cases is 2,955.

To date, there are 68 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico.

This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

There are 13,701 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered as of today by the New Mexico Department of Health.For a more detailed look at New Mexico COVI-19 numbers, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.