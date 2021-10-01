New Mexico reports 791 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced 791 new COVID-19 infections in the state and identified 11 deaths related to complications from the virus.

The health agency says 51 cases were identified in Doña Ana County, which includes the city of Las Cruces. Most cases were reported in Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque, with 213 new infections.

No deaths were reported in Doña Ana County that relate to infections from COVID-19.

The state has recorded 253,815 COVID-19 cases since infections began last year. And, 4,812 New Mexicans have died from COVID-19 related complications.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.