New Mexico reports 427 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health announced 427 new COVID-19 cases and 11 additional deaths related to the virus on Saturday.

The department says 70 new cases and one death were reported in Doña Ana County. A news release says one man in his 50’s succumbed to the illness in Otero County.

New Mexico’s health agency says 278 individuals are hospitalized throughout the state due to complications from the virus.

A news release says there are 3,610 active cases in the state and there are 130,775 recovered cases. And, 3,610 residents have died due to the illness.