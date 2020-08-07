New Mexico reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Doña Ana County; 197 new cases statewide

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced six new COVID-19 deaths, including three in Doña Ana County,  and 197 new cases statewide.

According to the Department of Health, the six additional deaths were:

  • A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.
  • A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.
  • A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.
  • A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.
  • A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 675.

The most recent cases are:

  • 32 new cases in Bernalillo County
  • 8 new cases in Chaves County
  • 14 new cases in Cibola County
  • 1 new case in Colfax County
  • 17 new cases in Curry County
  • 50 new cases in Doña Ana County
  • 6 new cases in Eddy County
  • 12 new cases in Lea County
  • 1 new case in Lincoln County
  • 4 new cases in McKinley County
  • 2 new cases in Otero County
  • 1 new case in Rio Arriba County
  • 4 new cases in Roosevelt County
  • 9 new cases in Sandoval County
  • 11 new cases in San Juan County
  • 8 new cases in Santa Fe County
  • 1 new case in Union County
  • 6 new cases in Valencia County
  • 9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center
  • 1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

New Mexico now has a total of 21,965 COVID-19 cases. There are 132 individuals hospitalized, and 9,166 COVID-19 cases are being designated as having recovered.

To find updated COVID numbers, visit newmexico.gov.

