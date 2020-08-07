New Mexico reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths in Doña Ana County; 197 new cases statewide

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) — New Mexico state health officials on Friday announced six new COVID-19 deaths, including three in Doña Ana County, and 197 new cases statewide.

According to the Department of Health, the six additional deaths were:

A female in her 50s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 70s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Doña Ana County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions. The individual was a resident of Welbrook Senior Living in Las Cruces.

A male in his 80s from Bernalillo County. The individual had underlying conditions and was a resident of Spanish Trails Rehabilitation Suites in Albuquerque.

A male in his 60s from Lincoln County. The individual was hospitalized.

A female in her 80s from Rio Arriba County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 675.

The most recent cases are:

32 new cases in Bernalillo County

8 new cases in Chaves County

14 new cases in Cibola County

1 new case in Colfax County

17 new cases in Curry County

50 new cases in Doña Ana County

6 new cases in Eddy County

12 new cases in Lea County

1 new case in Lincoln County

4 new cases in McKinley County

2 new cases in Otero County

1 new case in Rio Arriba County

4 new cases in Roosevelt County

9 new cases in Sandoval County

11 new cases in San Juan County

8 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Union County

6 new cases in Valencia County

9 new cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the Cibola County Correctional Center

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

New Mexico now has a total of 21,965 COVID-19 cases. There are 132 individuals hospitalized, and 9,166 COVID-19 cases are being designated as having recovered.

To find updated COVID numbers, visit newmexico.gov.