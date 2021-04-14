New Mexico reports 222 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 222 new COVID-19 cases along with an additional eight deaths on Wednesday.

Newly released data shows there are nearly 4,000 deaths related to the virus. And, five were reported in Doña Ana County. All five who succumbed to complications from the virus in Doña Ana County were men between their 60s and 90s.

New Mexico’s leading health agency says most new cases were reported from Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque. Doña Ana County reported 20 new cases.

In total, the state has recorded a total 194,378 cases and Doña Ana County has seen 24,225 of them. As of Wednesday, 175,600 people have recovered from infections.

