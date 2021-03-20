New Mexico reports 191 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health recorded 191 new COVID-19 cases and seven additional deaths related to the virus.

New Mexico’s leading health agency released data on Saturday that shows most new cases were reported in Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties. The two include the cities of Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

One man in his 80s from Doña Ana County succumbed to complications from the virus.

The state has recorded a total of 189,560 COVID-19 cases and 3,889 deaths related to the virus. As of Saturday, 171,593 individuals recovered from their infections.

The department of health says 130 individuals are hospitalized with infections from the virus.