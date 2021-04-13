New Mexico reports 187 new COVID-19 cases, nine deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 187 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The newly released data also shows there were nine additional deaths putting the state nearly 4,000 in total. Doña Ana County reported two of the recent deaths. A woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s succumbed to complications from the virus.

New Mexico’s leading health agency says most new cases were reported from Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque. Doña Ana County reported 13 new cases.

In total, the state has recorded 194,164 COVID-19 cases since last year. Doña Ana County has seen 24,205 total cases. The New Mexico Department of Health says 175,460 individuals have recovered from virus infections.