New Mexico reports 186 new COVID-19 cases

SANTA FE, N.M. (KTSM)– New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 186 additional COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths bringing the total number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 to 3,860.

Most of the new cases were identified in the counties of Bernalillo and Doña Ana, which include the two largest cities in the state, Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Doña Ana reported 31 new cases and no new deaths reported. New Mexico has now had a total of 188,664 COVID-19 cases and 168,191 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, there are 137 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

For a detailed look at COVID-19 data for New Mexico, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.