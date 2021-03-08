New Mexico reports 126 new cases of COVID-19, three deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health says there are 126 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and three more people have died after becoming infected with the virus.

Most of the new cases were identified in the counties of Bernalillo and Doña Ana. The two include the cities of Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Doña Ana County recorded 23 new cases on Monday, according to a news release from the health agency.

The department of health says the state has now seen 187,040 COVID-19 cases and 157,504 of those individuals have recovered.

As of Monday, there are 136 individuals hospitalized with complications from the virus. The health agency says 3,811 people have lost their lives due to complications from the virus.