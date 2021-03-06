New Mexico records over 200 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health says there are 288 more active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The counties of Bernalillo and Doña Ana recorded the most out of others in the state. The two include the cities of Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Doña Ana accounted for an additional 33 cases on Saturday, according to state data. And, two out of the 10 deaths in the state related to the coronavirus were reported in Doña Ana County. Both were men in their 70s.

The health department says there are 148 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with complications from the virus. As of Saturday, 155,00 individuals were considered recovered by the state.

In all, the state has seen a total of 186,742 COVID-19 cases and 3,796 people have died due to complications from the virus.