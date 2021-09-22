New Mexico records 719 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Public Health says 719 individual cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Wednesday, and 19 died due to complications from infections.

New Mexico data show the health department recorded 37 new cases in Doña Ana County. Over 200 cases were recorded in Bernalillo County, the highest in the state.

One of the 19 deaths identified in the state was a Doña Ana County man in his 70’s. He had been hospitalized with underlying conditions, according to the department of health.

There are 359 individual hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 infections.

As of Wednesday, the health department has recorded a total of 247,353 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in 2020. There have been 4,719 deaths related to infections.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

For all things about COVID-19 in New Mexico, click here. For our complete coverage in El Paso, click here.