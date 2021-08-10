New Mexico records 688 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health says there are 688 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in recent reports.

Doña Ana County, which includes the city of Las Cruces, registered 47 new cases in the latest report. Most cases are being reported out of Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque, with 202 new cases.

In total, there have been 215,781 COVID-19 cases recorded in the state since authorities began tracking cases last year. The state has also recorded 4,430 deaths related to COVID-19 infections.

Health officials say 197,786 individuals have recovered from infections caused by COVId-19.

