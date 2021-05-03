New Mexico records 685 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health says there are 685 new COVID-19 cases in the state and six additional deaths related to the virus.

Recently released data shows most new cases were identified in Bernalillo and and San Juan County. Doña Ana County reported an additional 54 cases. The data includes figures from Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

In total, the state has seen 198,372 cases and there are 132 individuals hospitalized. The department of health says 183,656 individuals have recovered from their symptoms.

The state says 4,073 people have succumbed to complications related to the virus.