New Mexico records 609 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health reported 609 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths related to the virus on Wednesday.

A man in his 60’s living in Doña Ana County was one of the newly reported deaths. He had been in the hospital, according to the department of health.

In all, Doña Ana County recorded 37 new COVID-19 cases out of all new ones reported by the department of health. The state has recorded 4,416 new covid-related cases since first reporting them last year.

The New Mexico Department of Health says 212,577 COVID-19 cases have been recorded and 197,192 individuals have recovered from cases. There are also 187 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 infections, data show.

