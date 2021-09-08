New Mexico records 543 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Health Department reported 543 new COVID-19 cases and 15 related deaths on Wednesday.

Bernalillo County, Lea County and Doña Ana County lead the state in new COVID-19 infections, according to state data. Doña Ana County, which includes the city of Las Cruces, recorded 74 new cases.

A woman in her 60’s and a man in his 90’s died after contracting COVID-19. The man in his 90’s had underlying health conditions, according to a news release from the state.

New Mexico has now recorded a total of 238,430 COVID-19 cases and 4,577 deaths related to infections.

State health officials say there are a total of 394 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico with COVID-19 infections, which may include people who tested positive for the virus out of state.

On Wednesday, the state said 206,242 individuals have recovered from their infections, according to state data.

