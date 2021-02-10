New Mexico records 512 new COVID-19 cases, 31 new virus deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health announced its toll on Wednesday of 512 new cases and 31 additional deaths reported.

Doña Ana County recorded 111 new cases, according to state data.

Three individuals from Doña Ana County were among the 31 additional deaths.

The individuals included two females and one man. One woman was in her 50s, was hospitalized with underling conditions and the other woman was in her 70s. The man was in his 70s, with underlying conditions and was a resident of the Calibre Sagecrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Las Cruces.

The Mescalero Apache Tribe reported 2 new cases as of Feb. 3. The tribe says there are 16 active cases and 3 hospitalizations.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now 3,461.

New Mexico has now had a total of 178,790 COVID-19 cases.

For a detailed look at New Mexico COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.