New Mexico records 413 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The New Mexico Department of Health recorded another 413 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, along with 19 deaths related to the virus.

Bernalillo County and Doña Ana County, the two largest counties in the state, continue to see the biggest numbers of cases. Among the new cases, Doña Ana County recorded 56 new cases on Tuesday.

Among the deaths, Doña Ana County saw two new virus-related deaths. Both women in their 60s.

The Department of Health said the state has seen a total of 178,280 cases of the virus and recorded 3,430 deaths. There are 369 people hospitalized in the state for COVID-19.

State officials say 113,448 people have recovered from the virus.

For a detailed look at New Mexico’s COVID-19 data, visit https://cvprovider.nmhealth.org/public-dashboard.html.