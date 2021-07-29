New Mexico records 401 new COVID-19 cases, one death

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health says there are 401 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s leading health agency also recorded one death on Thursday afternoon, according to a news release. In Doña Ana County, there are new 25 new COVID-19 cases, a recently released report states.

New Mexico has now recorded a total of 210,085 COVID-19, 25,425 in Doña Ana County, according to state figures. Close to 200,000 residents have recovered from infections. And, the state has recorded 4,408 deaths related to virus infections.

State health leaders say 140 individuals are hospitalized with infections in New Mexico hospitals. The figures do not reflect cases that are out of state.

