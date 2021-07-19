New Mexico records 378 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health recorded 378 new COVID-19 cases and four related deaths on Monday.

Doña Ana County, which includes the city of Las Cruces, recorded 17 new cases among the state’s latest figures. The most new cases were recorded in Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque, with 128 new cases.

None of the new deaths associated with COVID-19 infections were recorded in Doña Ana County, according to figures from the New Mexico Department of Health. The state has recorded 4,383 deaths related to coronavirus infections.

The state has recorded a total of 207,566 COVID-19 cases, 25, 284 of those were in Doña Ana County, according to state figures.

The state says 83 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. The number does not include residents transferred to a hospital out of state. Health officials say 196,202 individuals have recovered from their infections.

