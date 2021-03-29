New Mexico records 182 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health says there are 182 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths recorded on Monday.

The health agency found that most cases came from Bernalillo and Doña Ana counties, which include the city of Albuquerque and Las Cruces.

Monday’s announcement also shows 99 individuals remain in New Mexico hospitals with complications from virus infections.

The department of health says 173,497 people have recovered from their illness. The state has recorded 191,230 total cases.

