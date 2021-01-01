New Mexico records 1,286 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – New Mexico’s Department of Health announced COVID-19 cases and deaths related to the virus continue to rise on Friday.

The state recorded 1,286 new cases and 25 more deaths on the first day of the New Year.

Bernalillo County, which includes the city of Albuquerque, continues to see higher numbers than other parts of the state with 316 new cases. Doña Ana County accounted for 160 of the newly reported cases. Otero county recorded six cases.

Doña Ana County and Otero County did not record COVID-19 related deaths on Friday.

