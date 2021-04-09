New Mexico records 126 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The New Mexico Department of Health recorded 126 more COVID-19 cases on Friday along with an additional two deaths related to the virus.

New Mexico’s leading health agency released data showing most new cases came from Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Sandoval counties. Both reported deaths were in Sandoval County.

State officials say there are 106 individuals in New Mexico hospitals suffering from complications related to the virus.

The data show 174,849 people have recovered from their infections out of 193,368 cases. And, 3,976 people have succumbed to complications from COVID-19.

