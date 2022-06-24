EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With the overturn of Roe v Wade many people in states where abortion could be banned will be looking to other states who allow the practice, like the State of New Mexico.

KTSM spoke with New Mexico Planned Parenthood as well as the Republican party of New Mexico to see how they are preparing for a possible influx of people and how the GOP is looking ahead.

According to Kayla Herring from planned parenthood, since the Texas six week abortion ban was passed last year they have already seen an influx of people heading over to New Mexico for the care that they need.

They believe it will now start increasing drastically as 26 states are poised to banned abortion access to women and other who would want it. They are now working rapidly to make sure they are prepared for that rising number

“We are working as quickly as we can to make sure that we are able to increase capacity throughout the state of New Mexico to ensure that we can to provide reproductive healthcare including abortion care for as many people as possible.”

For the New Mexico GOP they plan on examining ways they can tighten abortion restrictions in the state but for now look at this ruling as a win and stand by their beliefs.

“The republican party will continue to advocate for life will continue to uphold the law to stand with women who are in need and will also fight the extreme abortion policy that exist in New Mexico now were the late term abortion capitol of the country.”

