New Mexico pet owners should be on lookout for recalled pet food

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — New Mexico dog owners should be on the lookout for Sportsmix pet food made by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc., which has been recalled.

Other products, not just Sportsmix, have also been recalled — the full list can be found on the FDA website.

The FDA is currently investigating the products that fatal levels of aflatoxins. Aflatoxins are toxins from mold. While pet owners might not see the mold doesn’t mean the toxins are not present. These toxins can cause illness and death in animals, which is why the New Mexico Department of Agriculture is asking pet owners to check pet food bags. The recalled products were found in the state.

“Not only should New Mexicans check the list of products, but they should specifically check the product codes listed on the FDA website,” said New Mexico Agriculture Secretary Jeff Witte.

Witte asks pet owners to not dump pet food into barrels and don’t throw away packaging.

“You should also not just take photos of the product codes and discard the packaging because there would be no proof that it is actually the product you have,” said Witte.

Some of the signs that your pet may have aflatoxin poisonings:

sluggishness

loss of appetite

vomiting

jaundice (yellowish tint to the eyes, gums or skin due to liver damage)

unexplained bruising or bleeding and/or

diarrhea

The New Mexico Department of Agriculture adds that they are not aware of any reports of pets in New Mexico getting ill from the recalled products.

According to the FDA website, more than 70 pets have died and more than 80 have gotten sick after eating the recalled Sportmix.

“At NMDA, we are doing our best to stay on top of this issue, and we encourage New Mexicans to be vigilant about checking the FDA website for a list of products and product codes,” said Witte.